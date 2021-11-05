How to Watch Spurs at Magic

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Spurs enter Friday's game against the Magic four games below .500, but they have looked stronger than their record.
    Author:

    The Spurs (2–6) hit the road to take on the Magic (2–7) after yet another one-possession loss. San Antonio is averaging just 6.5 points less than its opponents and will look to break its string of close losses Friday in Orlando.

    This contest is a rematch of the season opener for both teams, in which the Spurs crushed the Magic by 26 points.

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Watch San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rookie Franz Wagner has been consistent all season for the Magic, and he exploded for a career high in points in a 115–97 win against the Timberwolves earlier this week. Wagner had 28 points, four rebounds and two assists in the victory.

    Wagner is averaging 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.0 minutes per game for Orlando this season. Fellow rookie Jalen Suggs is putting up 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.

    Despite the rough start for the Magic and new head coach Jamahl Mosley, their young players have been a bright spot.

    For the Spurs, Dejounte Murray is having a career year with 18.3 points, 8.4 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. He has been terrific on both ends, but the roster around him is lagging behind the star player.

    The Spurs will be without Jacob Poeltl in Friday's game, while the Magic are still without Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams due to injury.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17087667
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Magic

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17072749
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Miles at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_16976239
    MMA

    How to Watch Lux Fight League 18

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17083583
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Pistons

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17088767
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Wizards

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17050020 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Northeastern at New Hampshire in Men's College Hockey

    41 seconds ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech in Women's College Volleyball

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866720 (3)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Providence at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_4962078
    College Football

    How to Watch Princeton Tigers at Dartmouth Big Green

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy