How to Watch Spurs at Magic

The Spurs enter Friday's game against the Magic four games below .500, but they have looked stronger than their record.

The Spurs (2–6) hit the road to take on the Magic (2–7) after yet another one-possession loss. San Antonio is averaging just 6.5 points less than its opponents and will look to break its string of close losses Friday in Orlando.

This contest is a rematch of the season opener for both teams, in which the Spurs crushed the Magic by 26 points.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Rookie Franz Wagner has been consistent all season for the Magic, and he exploded for a career high in points in a 115–97 win against the Timberwolves earlier this week. Wagner had 28 points, four rebounds and two assists in the victory.

Wagner is averaging 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.0 minutes per game for Orlando this season. Fellow rookie Jalen Suggs is putting up 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.

Despite the rough start for the Magic and new head coach Jamahl Mosley, their young players have been a bright spot.

For the Spurs, Dejounte Murray is having a career year with 18.3 points, 8.4 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. He has been terrific on both ends, but the roster around him is lagging behind the star player.

The Spurs will be without Jacob Poeltl in Friday's game, while the Magic are still without Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams due to injury.

