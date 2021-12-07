How to Watch Spurs at Suns

On Monday night, the Spurs travel to Phoenix to face off against the red-hot Suns.

The NBA season continues Monday with an exciting slate of games. One of the intriguing matchups to watch features the Spurs hitting the road to take on the Suns in Phoenix.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns Today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spurs have gone 8–13 to open the season. They have a young but talented roster and a lot of room to grow. In its last outing, San Antonio ended up defeating the Warriors by a final score of 112–107.

On the other side of the court, the Suns are looking like NBA Finals contenders once again. They head into this game with a 19–4 record but were unable to defeat the Warriors in their most recent game, falling by a final score of 118–96.

While the Suns have the better record, the Spurs are not a team to take lightly. They will fight to pull off an upset Monday. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.