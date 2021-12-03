Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Spurs hit the road to take on the Trail Blazers in Portland.
    Author:

    One matchup NBA matchup to keep a close eye on Thursday will be the Spurs hitting the road to take on the Trail Blazers. Both teams are hungry for a win, and it should be an entertaining game.

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

    Live stream the San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Spurs have gone just 6-13. They are a very young but solidly talented squad. San Antonio is coming off of a huge 116-99 victory over the Wizards in its last outing.

    On the other side of the court, the Trail Blazers sport an 11-11 record coming into this game. They are looking to string a few wins together to move up in the Western Conference standings. Last time out, Portland defeated the Pistons by a final score of 10-92.

    While the Trail Blazers will be favored entering this game, the Spurs will not go down without a fight. Both of these teams are loaded with talent, and fans will want to watch. 

    Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    cj mccollum blazers
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    12 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) recovers a ball in the first quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) run into each other under the goal during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) falls to the court on his back after a dunk as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) look on during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) scores a basket behind New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    23 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket pursued by Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (8) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy