How to Watch Spurs at Trail Blazers

The Spurs hit the road to take on the Trail Blazers in Portland.

One matchup NBA matchup to keep a close eye on Thursday will be the Spurs hitting the road to take on the Trail Blazers. Both teams are hungry for a win, and it should be an entertaining game.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this matchup, the Spurs have gone just 6-13. They are a very young but solidly talented squad. San Antonio is coming off of a huge 116-99 victory over the Wizards in its last outing.

On the other side of the court, the Trail Blazers sport an 11-11 record coming into this game. They are looking to string a few wins together to move up in the Western Conference standings. Last time out, Portland defeated the Pistons by a final score of 10-92.

While the Trail Blazers will be favored entering this game, the Spurs will not go down without a fight. Both of these teams are loaded with talent, and fans will want to watch.

Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.