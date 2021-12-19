How to Watch Spurs at Kings

The Spurs and Kings square off Sunday hoping to move past their slow starts to the season.

This season, the Spurs (11-17) came in with few expectations but had a scrappy team that was going to annoy opponents on a nightly basis. They are doing that but just not winning. On the other hand, the Kings (12-18) fancied themselves a play-in contender, if not a bonafide playoff contender in the Western Conference, but they have struggled through the first third of the NBA calendar.

The Spurs stormed back in their last game to knock off the Jazz, one of the best and hottest teams in the NBA. Thanks to 41 points in the third quarter, the Spurs beat the Jazz 128-126.

This season the Spurs have played in 14 games decided by 10 points or less, losing nine of those games.

In their only game against the Kings, it was one of those affairs with the Spurs running the Kings out of the gym 136-117, winning every quarter and scoring 32+ points in all four quarters.

It was a balanced attack again with seven players scoring at least 15+ points, led by budding star Dejounte Murray’s 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Luke Walton coached the Kings to a 6-11 start before getting fired, and Alvin Gentry has them 6-7 since. It has been better but only marginally with the defense giving up 118.7 points per game (111.1 under Walton).

The Kings are going to be crushed by the Health and Safety protocol, with De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley, Terence Davis and Alex Len out.

