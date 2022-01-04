How to Watch Spurs at Raptors

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Spurs look to end a three-game slide as they visit Toronto, while the Raptors are going for their third straight win.

    While the Spurs have struggled relative to their successes over the last two decades, this team is still coached by Gregg Popovich, so it still has a chance to win on any given night. Just before Christmas they beat the Lakers by 28 points as all a part of a three-game winning streak. 

    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live stream San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    However, they have lost their last three games, including one against Detroit, which has the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Look for the Spurs to try to snap their losing streak as their road trip continues in Toronto. 

    The Raptors are trying to get back to .500 with this game. They've had a plethora of players out on the health and safety protocols list. They have turned it around recently, though, winning their last two games against the Clippers and Knicks. 

    There will be no fans in the stands as part of stricter Canadian COVID-19 rules, and the Raptors still have some players in protocols, but they are closer to full strength than they've been in weeks.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
