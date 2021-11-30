Nov 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) rebounds in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (13-7) go up against the San Antonio Spurs (5-13) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Wizards

The Wizards record 106.1 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109.6 the Spurs give up.

Washington has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 109.6 points.

San Antonio is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.

The Spurs put up just 1.5 more points per game (106.7) than the Wizards give up to opponents (105.2).

When it scores more than 105.2 points, San Antonio is 2-8.

Washington is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.7 points.

This season, the Wizards have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

In games Washington shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.

The Spurs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (43.4%).

San Antonio has compiled a 4-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.2 points and distributing 5.9 assists.

Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.

Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray is at the top of almost all of the Spurs' leaderboards by collecting 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Devin Vassell knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick White (1.0 per game).

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Heat W 103-100 Home 11/22/2021 Hornets L 109-103 Home 11/24/2021 Pelicans L 127-102 Away 11/26/2021 Thunder W 101-99 Away 11/27/2021 Mavericks W 120-114 Away 11/29/2021 Spurs - Away 12/1/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/3/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/5/2021 Raptors - Away 12/6/2021 Pacers - Away 12/8/2021 Pistons - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule