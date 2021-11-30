How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (13-7) go up against the San Antonio Spurs (5-13) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Wizards
- The Wizards record 106.1 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109.6 the Spurs give up.
- Washington has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 109.6 points.
- San Antonio is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.
- The Spurs put up just 1.5 more points per game (106.7) than the Wizards give up to opponents (105.2).
- When it scores more than 105.2 points, San Antonio is 2-8.
- Washington is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.7 points.
- This season, the Wizards have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Washington shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
- The Spurs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (43.4%).
- San Antonio has compiled a 4-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.2 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
- Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
- Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray is at the top of almost all of the Spurs' leaderboards by collecting 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick White (1.0 per game).
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Heat
W 103-100
Home
11/22/2021
Hornets
L 109-103
Home
11/24/2021
Pelicans
L 127-102
Away
11/26/2021
Thunder
W 101-99
Away
11/27/2021
Mavericks
W 120-114
Away
11/29/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/1/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/3/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pistons
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Clippers
L 106-92
Away
11/18/2021
Timberwolves
L 115-90
Away
11/22/2021
Suns
L 115-111
Home
11/24/2021
Hawks
L 124-106
Home
11/26/2021
Celtics
W 96-88
Home
11/29/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/2/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/4/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/7/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/9/2021
Nuggets
-
Home