    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) rebounds in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (13-7) go up against the San Antonio Spurs (5-13) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Wizards

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Wizards

    • The Wizards record 106.1 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109.6 the Spurs give up.
    • Washington has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 109.6 points.
    • San Antonio is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.
    • The Spurs put up just 1.5 more points per game (106.7) than the Wizards give up to opponents (105.2).
    • When it scores more than 105.2 points, San Antonio is 2-8.
    • Washington is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.7 points.
    • This season, the Wizards have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Washington shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
    • The Spurs' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (43.4%).
    • San Antonio has compiled a 4-9 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.2 points and distributing 5.9 assists.
    • Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 9.2 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
    • Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray is at the top of almost all of the Spurs' leaderboards by collecting 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
    • Devin Vassell knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick White (1.0 per game).

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Heat

    W 103-100

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Hornets

    L 109-103

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pelicans

    L 127-102

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Thunder

    W 101-99

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Mavericks

    W 120-114

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Clippers

    L 106-92

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 115-90

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Suns

    L 115-111

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Hawks

    L 124-106

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Celtics

    W 96-88

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
