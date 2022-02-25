Feb 17, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) celebrate after the Brooklyn Nets call a timeout in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (27-31) go up against the San Antonio Spurs (23-36) at Capital One Arena on Friday, February 25, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -3.5 224.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Spurs

The Spurs score 111.8 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 109.8 the Wizards give up.

When San Antonio totals more than 109.8 points, it is 18-13.

Washington has a 19-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Wizards score an average of 107.1 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Spurs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Washington is 15-5.

San Antonio has a 15-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.

The Spurs are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 23rd.

The Spurs average 11 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 1.8 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.

Spurs Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.9 points and dishes out 9.3 assists per game.

Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.

Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch