How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) celebrate after the Brooklyn Nets call a timeout in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (27-31) go up against the San Antonio Spurs (23-36) at Capital One Arena on Friday, February 25, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Spurs vs. Wizards

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Spurs

-3.5

224.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Spurs

  • The Spurs score 111.8 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 109.8 the Wizards give up.
  • When San Antonio totals more than 109.8 points, it is 18-13.
  • Washington has a 19-7 record when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Wizards score an average of 107.1 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 111.7 the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.7 points, Washington is 15-5.
  • San Antonio has a 15-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.1 points.
  • The Spurs are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 23rd.
  • The Spurs average 11 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 1.8 rebounds per contest.
  • The Wizards are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at eighth.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who scores 19.9 points and dishes out 9.3 assists per game.
  • Jakob Poeltl leads San Antonio in rebounding, pulling down 9.2 boards per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.
  • Doug McDermott leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Poeltl, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by putting up 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top shooter from distance for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
