How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Santa Cruz Warriors took their first loss of the reset to the Texas Legends and look to avenge it today.

The Warriors (3-1) started off the G League reset undefeated and looking great before their loss to the Legends (1-1). Today, they get the opportunity to get their win back and to get back on track. The Legends got their first win of the season and could pull ahead of the Warriors with a win and sweep of the series today.

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Moses Moody has gone three-for-three with 30-plus point games since the G League reset and is looking like a star in a Santa Cruz uniform:

It has been one heck of a start to the G League reset after the Winter Showcase for rookie Moody.

He has been up and down from the NBA roster, getting a combination of trial by fire with one of the best veteran rosters in the NBA and the chance to grow by trial and error in the G League.

So far through three games, Moody is averaging 33.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 36.1 minutes per game.

In those minutes, he has been able to shoot with volume to stretch his offense, leading to 52-42-78 splits. Moody has looked amazing on the offensive end while already possessing the athleticism, physical tools and defensive skills to be a rotation player in the NBA.

Since Jan. 1, Moody has done all of that with Santa Cruz, while also playing in three NBA games traveling back-and-forth, growing more and more as a player.

