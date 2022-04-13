How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Satoshi Kodaira plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Satoshi Kodaira concluded the weekend at -7, good for a 35th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 trying for better results.

How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kodaira's Recent Performance

Kodaira has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Kodaira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 35 -7 $20,165 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +8 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 33 -7 $43,548 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 12 -15 $148,875 October 21-24 ZOZO Championship 57 +7 $19,900

Regional restrictions apply.