How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, Satoshi Kodaira concluded the weekend at -7, good for a 35th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 trying for better results.
How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Kodaira's Recent Performance
- Kodaira has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Kodaira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
35
-7
$20,165
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+8
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
12
-15
$148,875
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
57
+7
$19,900
