How to Watch Scott Brown at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Brown hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club after a 41st-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in the last tournament he appeared in.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Brown's Recent Performance
- Brown has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 11 rounds.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Brown has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Brown last played this course in 2020, placing 56th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
39
-4
$25,675
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
