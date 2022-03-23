How to Watch Scott Brown at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 11, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Scott Brown lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Brown hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club after a 41st-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Scott Brown at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +10000

Brown's Recent Performance

Brown has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Brown has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Brown last played this course in 2020, placing 56th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 39 -4 $25,675 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship MC -1 $0

