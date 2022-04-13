How to Watch Scott Brown at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Brown will appear in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 28th-place finish in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Brown's Recent Performance
- Brown has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 11 rounds.
- Brown has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Brown didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
39
-4
$25,675
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
-1
$0
