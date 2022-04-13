How to Watch Scott Piercy at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Piercy placed 62nd in the RBC Heritage in 2021, shooting a +2 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher April 14-17 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Piercy's Recent Performance
- Piercy has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Piercy has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Piercy last played this course in 2021, placing 62nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
61
-1
$26,160
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
E
$0
