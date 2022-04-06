How to Watch Scott Scheffler at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No.1-ranked player in the world, Scott Scheffler, looks to repeat his winning performance from the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his last competition when he competes in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10.
How to Watch Scott Scheffler at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +1200
Scheffler's Recent Performance
- Scheffler will try to make the cut for the 13th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last eight rounds, Scheffler has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Scheffler has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Scheffler golfed this course (2021), he placed 18th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
1
-
$2,100,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1
-5
$2,160,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
7
-12
$390,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
1
-16
$1,476,000
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)