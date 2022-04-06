How to Watch Scott Scheffler at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 13, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Scott Scheffler with his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The No.1-ranked player in the world, Scott Scheffler, looks to repeat his winning performance from the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his last competition when he competes in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10.

How to Watch Scott Scheffler at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +1200

+1200 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Scheffler's Recent Performance

Scheffler will try to make the cut for the 13th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last eight rounds, Scheffler has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Scheffler has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

The last time Scheffler golfed this course (2021), he placed 18th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 1 - $2,100,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 1 -5 $2,160,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 7 -12 $390,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 1 -16 $1,476,000

