How to Watch Scott Scheffler at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 13, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Scott Scheffler with his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The No.1-ranked player in the world, Scott Scheffler, looks to repeat his winning performance from the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his last competition when he competes in the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10.

How to Watch Scott Scheffler at the Masters Tournament

  • Date: April 7-10, 2022
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Augusta, Georgia
  • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Odds to Win: +1200
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Scheffler's Recent Performance

  • Scheffler will try to make the cut for the 13th straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Scheffler has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in two of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
  • Scheffler has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
  • The last time Scheffler golfed this course (2021), he placed 18th.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 23-27

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

1

-

$2,100,000

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

55

+2

$46,200

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

1

-5

$2,160,000

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

7

-12

$390,000

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

1

-16

$1,476,000

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Masters First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
