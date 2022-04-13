How to Watch Scott Stallings at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Scott Stallings plays his tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Stallings enters play April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 13th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Scott Stallings at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Stallings' Recent Performance

Stallings will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Stallings has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Stallings missed the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 42 -2 $73,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0

