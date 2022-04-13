How to Watch Scott Stallings at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Stallings enters play April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 13th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Scott Stallings at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Stallings' Recent Performance
- Stallings will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Stallings has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Stallings missed the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
