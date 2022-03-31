How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Scott Stallings plays his tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Stallings hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 16th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +13000

Stallings' Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last 10 rounds.

Stallings has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Stallings missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 16 -10 $118,950 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 42 -2 $73,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 21 -10 $96,350

