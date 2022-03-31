How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Stallings hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 16th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
How to Watch Scott Stallings at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Stallings' Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Stallings has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Stallings has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Stallings missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
16
-10
$118,950
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
42
-2
$73,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
21
-10
$96,350
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
