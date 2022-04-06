How to Watch Seamus Power at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Seamus Power tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Seamus Power posted a seventh-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Seamus Power at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +13000

Power's Recent Performance

Power has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Power has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 7 - $386,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0

