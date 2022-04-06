How to Watch Seamus Power at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Seamus Power posted a seventh-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Seamus Power at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +13000
Power's Recent Performance
- Power has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Power has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
7
-
$386,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)