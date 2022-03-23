How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 14th in this tournament a year ago, Sean O'Hair has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic March 24-27.
How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +7000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
O'Hair's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, O'Hair has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- O'Hair has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- O'Hair last played this course in 2020, finishing 14th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+10
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
16
-10
$119,843
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
22
-7
$57,363
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
58
-3
$15,680
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)