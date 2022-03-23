How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 10, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Sean O'Hair putts on the 10th green during the first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 14th in this tournament a year ago, Sean O'Hair has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic March 24-27.

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +7000

+7000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

O'Hair's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, O'Hair has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

O'Hair has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

O'Hair last played this course in 2020, finishing 14th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +10 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 16 -10 $119,843 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 22 -7 $57,363 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship 58 -3 $15,680

