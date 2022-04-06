How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Sepp Straka tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Sepp Straka posted a 35th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Masters Tournament trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +30000

+30000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Straka's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Straka has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.

Over his last six rounds, Straka has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 9 -7 $525,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +6 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 1 -10 $1,440,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 15 -8 $189,000

Regional restrictions apply.