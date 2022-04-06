How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Sepp Straka posted a 35th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Masters Tournament trying to improve on that finish.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +30000
Straka's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Straka has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Straka has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+6
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
1
-10
$1,440,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
