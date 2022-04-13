How to Watch Sepp Straka at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Sepp Straka tees off during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Sepp Straka enters play April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage at Augusta National Golf Club following a 30th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Straka's Recent Performance

Straka has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Straka has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

The last time Straka competed at this course (2021), he finished 59th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 9 -7 $525,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +6 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 1 -10 $1,440,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 15 -8 $189,000

