How to Watch Sepp Straka at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sepp Straka enters play April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage following a 30th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in the most recent competition he played.
Straka's Recent Performance
- Straka has finished below par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Straka has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time Straka competed at this course (2021), he finished 59th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+6
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
1
-10
$1,440,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
