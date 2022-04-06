How to Watch Sergio Garcia at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sergio Garcia enters the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 26th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his last competition.
How to Watch Sergio Garcia at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +8000
Garcia's Recent Performance
- Garcia will look to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Garcia has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Garcia has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Garcia has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Garcia missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
26
-
$97,111
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
November 4- 7
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
7
-15
$218,700
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
