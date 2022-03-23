How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Seth Reeves on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Seth Reeves missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +10000

+10000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reeves' Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Reeves has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 33 -7 $43,548 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.