Skip to main content

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Seth Reeves on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Seth Reeves on the 16th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Seth Reeves missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Date: March 24-27, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
  • Odds to Win: +10000
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reeves' Recent Performance

  • Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Reeves has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+2

$0

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

41

-5

$13,151

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+5

$0

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

33

-7

$43,548

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

MC

+1

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17941364
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Lakers

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
USATSI_17940500
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Trail Blazers

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) throws a pass beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) is fouled as he shoots by San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reach for a loose ball in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
images
entertainment

How to Watch Atlanta Season 3 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts4 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy