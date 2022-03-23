How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Seth Reeves missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. He'll be after a better result March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +10000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Reeves' Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Reeves has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Reeves has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
33
-7
$43,548
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)