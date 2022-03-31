How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 21, 2019; Cromwell, CT, USA; Seth Reeves plays his shot on the second hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Reeves enters play March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a 62nd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.

How to Watch Seth Reeves at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +30000

Reeves' Recent Performance

Reeves has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

Reeves has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 62 +1 $8,103 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 33 -7 $43,548

