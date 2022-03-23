How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Seung-Yul Noh ended the weekend at -5, good for a 39th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +15000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Noh's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Noh has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Noh has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
42
-6
$29,195
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)