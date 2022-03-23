How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 27, 2020; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA;Seung-Yul Noh watches his drive off of the 18th tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Seung-Yul Noh ended the weekend at -5, good for a 39th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +15000

Noh's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Noh has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Noh has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 39 -5 $29,250 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 55 -3 $8,658 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +4 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +5 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 42 -6 $29,195

