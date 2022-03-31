How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seung-Yul Noh will appear in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 36th-place finish in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Noh's Recent Performance
- Noh has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Noh has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Noh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Noh finished 50th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
39
-5
$29,250
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)