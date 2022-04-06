Skip to main content

How to Watch Shane Lowry at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Shane Lowry tees off on the sixth during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links April 7-10, Shane Lowry will look to build upon his last performance in the Masters Tournament. In 2021, he shot E and finished 21st at Austin Country Club.

How to Watch Shane Lowry at the Masters Tournament

  • Date: April 7-10, 2022
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Augusta, Georgia
  • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Odds to Win: +5500
  Odds to Win: +5500

Lowry's Recent Performance

  • Lowry will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
  • Lowry has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Lowry has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in two of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
  • Lowry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
  • The last time Lowry golfed this course (2021), he finished 21st.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 23-27

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

35

-

$58,239

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

12

-11

$159,900

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

13

-6

$327,222

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

2

-9

$872,000

November 11-14

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

MC

+2

$0

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Masters First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
