How to Watch Shane Lowry at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Shane Lowry tees off on the sixth during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links April 7-10, Shane Lowry will look to build upon his last performance in the Masters Tournament. In 2021, he shot E and finished 21st at Austin Country Club.

How to Watch Shane Lowry at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +5500

+5500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lowry's Recent Performance

Lowry will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.

Lowry has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last eight rounds, Lowry has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Lowry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time Lowry golfed this course (2021), he finished 21st.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 2 -9 $872,000 November 11-14 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.