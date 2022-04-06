How to Watch Shane Lowry at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links April 7-10, Shane Lowry will look to build upon his last performance in the Masters Tournament. In 2021, he shot E and finished 21st at Austin Country Club.
How to Watch Shane Lowry at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +5500
Lowry's Recent Performance
- Lowry will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
- Lowry has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Lowry has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Lowry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Lowry golfed this course (2021), he finished 21st.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
2
-9
$872,000
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
MC
+2
$0
