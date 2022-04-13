How to Watch Shane Lowry at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Shane Lowry tees off on the sixth during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Lowry hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a third-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last tournament.

How to Watch Shane Lowry at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lowry's Recent Performance

Lowry will take aim at his fifth straight finish in the top 20 this week.

Lowry will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.

Lowry has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in four of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Lowry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Lowry last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed ninth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 3 -5 $870,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 2 -9 $872,000 November 11-14 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.