How to Watch Shane Lowry at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Shane Lowry hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a third-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last tournament.
How to Watch Shane Lowry at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Lowry's Recent Performance
- Lowry will take aim at his fifth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
- Lowry will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.
- Lowry has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in four of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.
- Lowry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Lowry last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed ninth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
3
-5
$870,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
2
-9
$872,000
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)