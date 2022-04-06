How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Si Woo Kim enters the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 coming off a 13th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in his last competition.
How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +9000
Kim's Recent Performance
- Kim has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Kim last played this course in 2021, placing 12th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
18
-
$133,875
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
73
+3
$23,880
