How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Si Woo Kim will compete in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 39th-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.
How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kim's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time Kim golfed this course (2021), he finished 33rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
73
+3
$23,880
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)