At THE PLAYERS Championship, Si Woo Kim struggled, missing the cut at TPC Sawgrass. He's trying for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +2800
Kim's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kim has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
26
+4
$87,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
73
+3
$23,880
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
26
-8
$58,630
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
11
-12
$180,180
How To Watch
