Sixers vs. Heat stream: Watch online, TV channel

Joel Embiid and Philadelphia try to tie the series back up at home against Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

The 76ers finished 51-31 this season which tied with the Bucks and the Celtics. They lost the tiebreaker to both of them and entered the playoffs as a No. 4 seed.

How to Watch Conference Semifinal: Sixers vs. Heat Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

They beat the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs to move on to the Conference Semifinals for a meeting with the Heat.

After losing two on the road without Embiid and then winning two at home with Embiid, they returned to Miami for game five and lost by almost 40 points in a statement win for the Heat.

Now, Philadelphia faces an elimination game at home in game six.

The Heat won the Eastern Conference with a 53-29 record, just two games in front of Boston, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

For Philadelphia to tie this series back up, Joel Embiid will have to move past his MVP loss frustrations and focus on the bigger picture.

For Miami to close out the series, Jimmy Butler will have to continue his impressive run and Bam Adebayo is going to have to jump in and contribute.

