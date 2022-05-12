Sixers vs. Heat stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Conference Semifinal: Sixers vs. Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Joel Embiid and Philadelphia try to tie the series back up at home against Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

The 76ers finished 51-31 this season which tied with the Bucks and the Celtics. They lost the tiebreaker to both of them and entered the playoffs as a No. 4 seed.

How to Watch Conference Semifinal: Sixers vs. Heat Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Conference Semifinal: Sixers vs. Heat on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They beat the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs to move on to the Conference Semifinals for a meeting with the Heat.

After losing two on the road without Embiid and then winning two at home with Embiid, they returned to Miami for game five and lost by almost 40 points in a statement win for the Heat.

Now, Philadelphia faces an elimination game at home in game six.

The Heat won the Eastern Conference with a 53-29 record, just two games in front of Boston, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

For Philadelphia to tie this series back up, Joel Embiid will have to move past his MVP loss frustrations and focus on the bigger picture.

For Miami to close out the series, Jimmy Butler will have to continue his impressive run and Bam Adebayo is going to have to jump in and contribute.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Conference Semifinal: Sixers vs. Heat

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls a loose ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the first quarter in game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sixers vs. Heat stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
May 10, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) puts up a shot around Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half in game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls a loose ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the first quarter in game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
imago0007525864h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
imago1011059141h
College Softball

How to Watch Michigan vs. Maryland in College Softball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18085964
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Red Wings at Red Sox

By Evan Lazar16 minutes ago
May 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) tags Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) out at home plate during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
May 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) tags Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) out at home plate during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo (25) high fives third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Reds vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy