The 76ers head to Toronto on Thursday for what could be a first-round playoff preview.

The 76ers and Raptors currently hold the No. 4 and No. 5 spots in the Eastern Conference standings, but movement is still possible in a tight race as they meet at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia has won three straight and trails the Bucks by a tiebreaker for the No. 3 spot. Toronto won on Tuesday and is 6-1 in its last seven.

The Sixers have a chance to sweep their final road trip of the season after wins in Cleveland and Indiana. They beat the Pacers 131-122 on Tuesday behind 45 points and 13 rebounds from MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and was a torrid 8-of-11 from three-point range.

The Raptors beat the Hawks at home on Tuesday 118-108. Pascal Siakam scored 31 points with 13 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes for Toronto, and Chris Boucher came off the bench to add 18. That was enough to offset a bad night from deep; the Raptors hit just 9-of-35, and All-Star Fred VanVleet could hit just two of his 12 long-range tries.

With a win, Toronto would win the season series from the Sixers. In Philadelphia, the Raptors won 93-88 on March 20 and 115-109 on Nov. 11. The 76ers got their lone win at Toronto on Dec. 28, a 114-109 decision.

Regional restrictions may apply.