Skip to main content

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

The 76ers head to Toronto on Thursday for what could be a first-round playoff preview.

The 76ers and Raptors currently hold the No. 4 and No. 5 spots in the Eastern Conference standings, but movement is still possible in a tight race as they meet at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia has won three straight and trails the Bucks by a tiebreaker for the No. 3 spot. Toronto won on Tuesday and is 6-1 in its last seven.

The Sixers have a chance to sweep their final road trip of the season after wins in Cleveland and Indiana. They beat the Pacers 131-122 on Tuesday behind 45 points and 13 rebounds from MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and was a torrid 8-of-11 from three-point range.

The Raptors beat the Hawks at home on Tuesday 118-108. Pascal Siakam scored 31 points with 13 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes for Toronto, and Chris Boucher came off the bench to add 18. That was enough to offset a bad night from deep; the Raptors hit just 9-of-35, and All-Star Fred VanVleet could hit just two of his 12 long-range tries.

With a win, Toronto would win the season series from the Sixers. In Philadelphia, the Raptors won 93-88 on March 20 and 115-109 on Nov. 11. The 76ers got their lone win at Toronto on Dec. 28, a 114-109 decision.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

By Phil Watson46 seconds ago
imago0048043949h
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

By Kristofer Habbas46 seconds ago
Oct 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Oct 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
USATSI_18027058
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Devils

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
USATSI_18027273
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Blue Jackets

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
METS
MLB

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_18010051
Lacrosse

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy