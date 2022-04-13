Skip to main content

How to Watch Play-In Tournament: Spurs at Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Spurs take on the Pelicans with a chance to play to get into the NBA playoffs on Wednesday.

The Spurs finished their season with a 34-48 record. They finished just one game ahead of the Lakers for the No. 10 spot and the last spot in the play-in tournament. 

For this team to make it to the playoffs, they will have to take down the Pelicans and then take down the loser of the No. 7 Timberwolves and No. 8 Clippers game.

How to Watch Play-In Tournament: Spurs at Pelicans today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Play-In Tournament: Spurs at Pelicans on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

San Antonio finished No. 8 in the NBA in points per game, scoring 113.0 points on average. It also finished No. 8 in rebounding per game averaging 45.3 per game.

The key factor in this match for San Antonio is the health and skill level of Dejounte Murray. Murray averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game this season.

The Pelicans were two games ahead of San Antonio and six games behind the Lakers. Their path also must go through Los Angeles or Minnesota to get into the final eight.

Since his oncoming, C.J. McCollum has shined averaging 24.3 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

