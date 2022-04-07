How to Watch Spurs vs. Minnesota

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two potential play-in tournament opponents meet as the NBA regular season winds down as the Spurs host the Timberwolves on Thursday night.

Both the Spurs and Timberwolves have already clinched a spot in the NBA postseason. However, what their respective initial matchups will look like remains very much up in the air. Thursday night, they'll face each other in a game with massive seeding implications.

Minnesota comes into this game 45-35 on the season, which is good for seventh place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are currently two games back of the Nuggets with each team having two games left to play. 

With a win Thursday night, the Timberwolves keep their chances of ending up in the playoffs alive. A loss would lock them into a spot in the play-in tournament. 

The reason the Timberwolves still have a chance to climb as high as the six seed is the Spurs' win over the Nuggets Tuesday night. That win also assured the Spurs a spot in the play-in tournament. 

At 34-45, the Spurs are currently the 10th seed and one game back of the Pelicans. They have two games left to try to flip the standings, which would give them a home game in the first round of the play-in tournament. 

This will be the third meeting between the Spurs and Timberwolves this year. Minnesota won both prior meetings, with a 115-90 victory on Nov. 18 in Milwaukee and a 149-139 shootout in San Antonio on March 14. Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns tied a league-wide season-high with 60 points in that one, to go along with 17 rebounds.

