The San Antonio Spurs go for the season sweep win over the Houston Rockets today.

The Spurs can get to within 0.5 games of the Pelicans and one game of the Lakers with a win today. Most teams that have had the season that San Antonio has had would have given up. Instead, the Spurs have won three in a row and four of their last five games to make their way into the play-in tournament conversation again.

How to Watch San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

San Antonio pulled even closer to New Orleans with a thrilling win in their last game behind 15 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds from Dejounte Murray.

With the Lakers losing last night, this is the opportunity San Antonio needed to make up most of the lead it has for the final play-in spot.

A win for San Antonio against a struggling Houston team today puts the Spurs just 0.5 games behind Los Angeles for the final play-in seed.

The Spurs need Murray to keep playing like an All-Star and carrying the team to close out the season as he has in the last five games averaging 21.0 points, 9.0 assists, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.

Houston is not a pushover, but Murray shines against the leaderless team this season with 23.3 points, 10.7 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game, carving up the defense.

