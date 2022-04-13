How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Jaeger's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Jaeger has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Jaeger has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
