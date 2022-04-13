How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Stephan Jaeger plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Stephan Jaeger missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Jaeger's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Jaeger has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Jaeger has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286

