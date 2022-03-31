Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Stephan Jaeger plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stephan Jaeger takes to the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

Jaeger's Recent Performance

Jaeger has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 52 +8 $28,170 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 48 +4 $20,286 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 62 +1 $18,040

