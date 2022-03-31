Skip to main content

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Stephan Jaeger plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Stephan Jaeger takes to the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Valero Texas Open

  • Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
  • Odds to Win: +25000
Jaeger's Recent Performance

  • Jaeger has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

+2

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+8

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

52

+8

$28,170

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

48

+4

$20,286

February 10-13

Waste Management Phoenix Open

62

+1

$18,040

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Valero Texas Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
