How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stephan Jaeger takes to the links in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 in San Antonio, Texas. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.
How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
Jaeger's Recent Performance
- Jaeger has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Jaeger has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
52
+8
$28,170
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
48
+4
$20,286
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
62
+1
$18,040
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
