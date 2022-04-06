How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stewart Cink enters the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a seventh-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last tournament.
How to Watch Stewart Cink at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +30000
Cink's Recent Performance
- Cink has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Cink has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Cink has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Cink last played this course in 2021, placing 12th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+12
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
43
-4
$26,705
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
