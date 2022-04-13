How to Watch Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stewart Cink heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 as the defending champion, having won this tournament in 2021, shooting a -19 on the par-71 course at Harbour Town Golf Links.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Cink's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Cink has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Cink has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Cink won at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, his last trip to the course.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+7
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+12
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
43
-4
$26,705
