Mar 20, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Stewart Cink plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart Cink heads into the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 as the defending champion, having won this tournament in 2021, shooting a -19 on the par-71 course at Harbour Town Golf Links.

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Cink's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Cink has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Cink has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Cink won at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, his last trip to the course.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +7 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +12 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 43 -4 $26,705

