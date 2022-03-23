How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale Arizona, USA; Sahith Theegala, Etienne Papineau and Kang Sung-hoon make their way ip the 18th fairway during Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-The Republic Pga Phoenix Open

At the Valspar Championship, Sung-Hoon Kang struggled, missing the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +8000

Kang's Recent Performance

Over his last eight rounds, Kang has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kang has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +10 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 26 -8 $58,630 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 42 -6 $29,195

