How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Valspar Championship, Sung-Hoon Kang struggled, missing the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +8000
Kang's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Kang has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kang has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
26
-8
$58,630
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
42
-6
$29,195
