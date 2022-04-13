How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 65th in this tournament a year ago, Sung-Hoon Kang has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina April 14-17.
How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Kang's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kang has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Kang last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed 65th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
