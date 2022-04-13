How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kang Sung-hoon tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

After he placed 65th in this tournament a year ago, Sung-Hoon Kang has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina April 14-17.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:

Kang's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kang has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Kang last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed 65th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +10 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0

