How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Sung-Hoon Kang missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He'll be after better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Kang's Recent Performance
- Kang has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kang has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
26
-8
$58,630
