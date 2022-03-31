How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kang Sung-hoon tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

In his most recent tournament, Sung-Hoon Kang missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He'll be after better results March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +30000

Kang's Recent Performance

Kang has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kang has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +10 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +3 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 26 -8 $58,630

