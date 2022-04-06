How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Sung-Jae Im posted a 35th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Masters Tournament trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +7500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Im's Recent Performance
- Im will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Im has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Im missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
35
-
$58,239
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)