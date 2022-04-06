How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Sung-Jae Im posted a 35th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Masters Tournament trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +7500

+7500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Im's Recent Performance

Im will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Im has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Im missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 35 - $58,239 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +4 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000

Regional restrictions apply.