Sung-Jae Im at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

Sung-Jae Im hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 coming off an eighth-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Im's Recent Performance
- Im has made the cut in three straight events.
- Im has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- In 2021, Im's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 13th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
8
-1
$450,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
55
+2
$46,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
