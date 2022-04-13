Sung-Jae Im at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 14-17

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 16, 2020; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Sung Jae Im tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Sung-Jae Im hits the links in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 coming off an eighth-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Im's Recent Performance

Im has made the cut in three straight events.

Im has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In 2021, Im's last time competing at Harbour Town Golf Links, he placed 13th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 8 -1 $450,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 55 +2 $46,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +4 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000

