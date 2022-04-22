How to Watch Suns at Pelicans, Game 3

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans, Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With Devin Booker out, the Pelicans have some hope against the Suns at home on Friday night in a massive showdown.

The Pelicans did their job as the underdog road team. They stole a game on the road and now get to go home with home-court advantage against one of the best regular season teams in the NBA in years, the Suns, who are going to be massively shorthanded without All-NBA candidate Devin Booker today.

How to Watch First Round: Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch First Round: Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Orleans got a huge performance from Brandon Ingram (37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists) in a massive Game 2 upset:

When Booker left Game 2 with an unknown injury at the 4:35 mark in the third quarter, New Orleans was up 77-74 and he had 31 points on 12-for-19 shooting.

Booker was unstoppable in a game that was shaping up to be an offensive slugfest.

Once he went down, the Phoenix's offense scrapped to stay in the game, taking a 98-97 lead with 7:47 to go in the game before being outscored 28-16 down the stretch.

Ingram stepped up with 12 points and an assist in that stretch with CJ McCollum adding eight points and an assist.

Phoenix has played without stars this season with success, but without Booker for 14 games, they went 8-6 overall. Three of those games were in the final five games of the regular season when the standings were locked in.

Today will be a huge test for head coach Monty Williams and Chris Paul to solve this supersized lineup that New Orleans has used to success this season and in particular in Game 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18133263
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Pelicans, Game 3

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18127942
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18130354
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) react after Marsh slides safely into third base on a play during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) react after Marsh slides safely into third base on a play during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy