How to Watch Suns at Pelicans, Game 3

With Devin Booker out, the Pelicans have some hope against the Suns at home on Friday night in a massive showdown.

The Pelicans did their job as the underdog road team. They stole a game on the road and now get to go home with home-court advantage against one of the best regular season teams in the NBA in years, the Suns, who are going to be massively shorthanded without All-NBA candidate Devin Booker today.

How to Watch First Round: Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch First Round: Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans online

New Orleans got a huge performance from Brandon Ingram (37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists) in a massive Game 2 upset:

When Booker left Game 2 with an unknown injury at the 4:35 mark in the third quarter, New Orleans was up 77-74 and he had 31 points on 12-for-19 shooting.

Booker was unstoppable in a game that was shaping up to be an offensive slugfest.

Once he went down, the Phoenix's offense scrapped to stay in the game, taking a 98-97 lead with 7:47 to go in the game before being outscored 28-16 down the stretch.

Ingram stepped up with 12 points and an assist in that stretch with CJ McCollum adding eight points and an assist.

Phoenix has played without stars this season with success, but without Booker for 14 games, they went 8-6 overall. Three of those games were in the final five games of the regular season when the standings were locked in.

Today will be a huge test for head coach Monty Williams and Chris Paul to solve this supersized lineup that New Orleans has used to success this season and in particular in Game 2.

