How to Watch Conference Semifinal: Suns vs. Mavericks Game 6

Devin Booker and the Suns try to hold on to comeback attempts from Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in Game 6 on Thursday.

The Suns finished as the No. 1 team in the West after finishing with a league-high 64 wins and only 18 losses this season.

The tandem of Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton mixed with the veteran presence of Chris Paul is just a lethal combination.

How to Watch Conference Semifinal: Suns vs. Mavericks Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Phoenix started its playoff run against the Pelicans. It ended up winning in six games after losing one game at home and one on the road.

Phoenix then won two games at home, lost two on the road and then won again at home. That means that this is a win and move-on game for it.

The Mavericks and Luka Doncic finished the season as the No. 4 team in the West. With a 52-30 record, they finished 11 games behind Phoenix with Memphis and Golden State in between.

They took on the Jazz in round one of the playoffs, who they beat in six games, except the Mavericks were able to win on the road beating Utah twice at home in the series.

Now, they face elimination in Game 6.

