Skip to main content

How to Watch Conference Semifinal: Suns vs. Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Devin Booker and the Suns try to hold on to comeback attempts from Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in Game 6 on Thursday.

The Suns finished as the No. 1 team in the West after finishing with a league-high 64 wins and only 18 losses this season.

The tandem of Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton mixed with the veteran presence of Chris Paul is just a lethal combination.

How to Watch Conference Semifinal: Suns vs. Mavericks Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Conference Semifinal: Suns vs. Mavericks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phoenix started its playoff run against the Pelicans. It ended up winning in six games after losing one game at home and one on the road. 

Phoenix then won two games at home, lost two on the road and then won again at home. That means that this is a win and move-on game for it.

The Mavericks and Luka Doncic finished the season as the No. 4 team in the West. With a 52-30 record, they finished 11 games behind Phoenix with Memphis and Golden State in between. 

They took on the Jazz in round one of the playoffs, who they beat in six games, except the Mavericks were able to win on the road beating Utah twice at home in the series.

Now, they face elimination in Game 6.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Suns vs. Mavericks Game 6

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18243397
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Kings Game 6

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
USATSI_18243213
NBA

How to Watch Conference Semifinal: Suns vs. Mavericks Game 6

By Matthew Beighle27 seconds ago
USATSI_18246708
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Dodgers

By Matthew Beighle27 seconds ago
imago1011892735h
College Baseball

How to Watch Pacific vs. BYU in College Baseball

By Alex Barth27 seconds ago
imago1011193852h
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington in College Softball

By Christine Brown27 seconds ago
imago1011193827h (1)
College Softball

How to Watch California at UCLA in College Softball

By Christine Brown27 seconds ago
May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hugs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hugs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy