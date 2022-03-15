Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phoenix Suns look to continue on their potentially historic season against the New Orleans Pelicans today.

This season the Suns (54-14) have been unequivocally the best team in not only the Western Conference but the NBA as a whole by a mile. Regardless of injury or opponent, they play great basketball that systematically takes their opponents apart. That is what Phoenix plans to do today against the new-look Pelicans (28-40) who are hungry for a play-in slot with C.J. McCollum bringing fresh energy and hope.

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans online with fuboTV

Phoenix is coming off an absolute drubbing of the Lakers (140-111) behind a 48 point first quarter, 36 team assists, and a season-high in scoring.

That monster win for Phoenix came while LeBron James crossed another historical milestone, so much like everything this team has done for the past two seasons - it was not the headline.

In that game, they scored a season-high 140 points, the second assists in a game with 36, and finished with seven players in double-figures scoring. All with Chris Paul in street clothes.

The team is now 6-4 without Paul in the line-up. If Paul misses the rest of the regular season (14 games) and the team continues to play at this pace and level, they will threaten their franchise record in wins in a single season (62) set in both 2004-2005 and 1992-1993.

On the other side for New Orleans, they are trying to keep pace with the Lakers (29-38) who are No. 9, and the Blazers (26-40) No. 11 in the Western Conference for the play-in tournament.

They are currently in the No. 10 slot as the final play-in team in the Western Conference entering today.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
