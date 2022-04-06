How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Takumi Kanaya shot +5 and placed 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament.
How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +30000
Kanaya's Recent Performance
- Kanaya has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kanaya has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.
- In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2019, Kanaya finished 58th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
15
-
$220,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-3
$0
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
7
-5
$259,322
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
