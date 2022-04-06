How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Takumi Kanaya tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Takumi Kanaya shot +5 and placed 58th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Augusta National Golf Club April 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Masters Tournament.

How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +30000

+30000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kanaya's Recent Performance

Kanaya has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kanaya has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.

In his last appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2019, Kanaya finished 58th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 15 - $220,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -3 $0 October 21-24 ZOZO Championship 7 -5 $259,322

Regional restrictions apply.