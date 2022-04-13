How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Takumi Kanaya enters play in Hilton Head, South Carolina ranked No. 53 in the world, and is seeking better results April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Masters Tournament
How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kanaya's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Kanaya has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kanaya has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-3
$0
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
7
-5
$259,322
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)