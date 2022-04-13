How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Takumi Kanaya tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Takumi Kanaya enters play in Hilton Head, South Carolina ranked No. 53 in the world, and is seeking better results April 14-17 in the 2022 RBC Heritage after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Masters Tournament

How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Kanaya's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Kanaya has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kanaya has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -3 $0 October 21-24 ZOZO Championship 7 -5 $259,322

