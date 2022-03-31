How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Takumi Kanaya tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +10000

Kanaya's Recent Performance

Kanaya has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Kanaya has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -3 $0 October 21-24 ZOZO Championship 7 -5 $259,322

