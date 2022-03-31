How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Takumi Kanaya at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Kanaya's Recent Performance
- Kanaya has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kanaya has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-3
$0
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
7
-5
$259,322
