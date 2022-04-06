How to Watch Talor Gooch at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 6, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Talor Gooch putts on the eighth hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Talor Gooch will appear in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after an 18th-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

How to Watch Talor Gooch at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +13000

Gooch's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, Gooch has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last six rounds.

Over his last six rounds, Gooch has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 18 - $133,875 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 7 -2 $390,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +8 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 26 -8 $58,630

