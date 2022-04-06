How to Watch Talor Gooch at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Talor Gooch will appear in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after an 18th-place finish in Austin, Texas at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
How to Watch Talor Gooch at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +13000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Gooch's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Gooch has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Gooch has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
18
-
$133,875
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
7
-2
$390,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+8
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
26
-8
$58,630
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)